Live
- Rajnath inaugurates all-girls' Sainik School at Vrindavan
- December 2023 was a mixed bag for major auto companies
- Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman removed from Renegades' squad for BBL clash over NOC issue
- Nairs, Thiyyas genetically closer to population of northwest India, reveals study
- ‘Bigg Boss 17’: Elimination time for Rinku, Neil; Ayesha, Abhishek safe
- Actor Mishal Raheja plans to get hitched in 2024
- 265 fishermen, 384 civilians languish in Indian and Pakistani prisons, await freedom
- MSIL outlets sold liquor worth Rs. 18.85 crore on Dec 31
- BRS leader has lunch with sanitation workers to begin the new year
- Bengal govt fears flash-floods in Sikkim changed Teesta River's trajectory in north Bengal
Just In
Rakul Preet Singh marriage update: Actress to exchange vows with Jackky Bhagnani next month
Actress Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani are set to exchange vows in an intimate ceremony in Goa in February.
Actress Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani are set to exchange vows in an intimate ceremony in Goa in February. The couple, who made their relationship public in October 2021, has been sharing glimpses of their special moments on social media.
marriage update recently posted a reel on Instagram showcasing their vacation memories, dinner dates, red carpet appearances, and stage performances.
In a heartfelt note, Jackky expressed his admiration for Rakul, describing her as more than just a companion but also a confidant and partner-in-crime. He wished her all the happiness on her birthday, stating that every day with her feels like an incredible journey.
The couple is currently enjoying a vacation, and reports suggest that they plan to relax before diving into wedding festivities. An official announcement regarding their wedding plans is anticipated. Fans are eager to see the couple embark on this new chapter in their lives.