Ram Charan collaborates with Deepika Padukone

Global star Ram Charan and Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone are currently engaged in their individual projects. However, they have come together for a special collaboration, which is not a movie.



A video titled ‘Show Me The Secret’ has gone viral online. The video showcases Deepika Padukone seeking the assistance of the police to locate her missing husband. Popular actor Ranveer Singh takes charge to unravel the mystery surrounding her husband’s disappearance. In this intriguing narrative, Ram Charan plays the role of a secretive agent who is involved in the case. Additionally, Trisha Krishnan makes an appearance, although her role remains undisclosed. The answers to questions like “What happened to Deepika’s husband?”, “Why is Ram Charan connected to the case?”, and “Who is Trisha?” will be revealed on July 5, 2023.

This video is an ad for a brand, but fans of Ram Charan are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to see their beloved actor alongside Deepika Padukone in a movie. Hopefully, their wish will be fulfilled shortly.



