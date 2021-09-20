Ram Charan entertains, Nagarajuna sets the Bigg boss house

The episode started with Nagarjuna's dashing entry with 'Ek Baar' song. Lahari, Anne and Swetha are seen having a girly talk and Lahari says that she is ready to call any guy in the Bigg Boss house as brother. Shannu and Jessi are seen bitching about Sreerama Chandra and Siri.

Uma and Lobo act like a couple and the housemates make fun of them. Nagarjuna announces that Ram Charan is the brand ambassador of Disney plus Hotstar and welcomes him onto the stage with 'Racha' title song.

He shares so many things about his upcoming films 'RRR' and 'Acharya'. He also clarified that Sai Dharam Tej is recovering well. Nagarjuna introduces the housemates to Ram Charan who wishes them the best.

Charan recognized Anne and claimed that she is the one who has done the dance choreography for his sister's wedding. Ram Charan also said he likes Lobo's hair style and asked Sreeram to sing a song.

Later, Ram Charan invites 'Maestro' team Nithiin, Tamannaah, and Nabha Natesh on to the stage and they talk and also danced. Nagarjuna returns and congratulates the movie team. Ram Charan and 'Maestro' team leaves. Nagarjuna asked the housemates about their mistakes.

Uma apologised for using bad words and did three situps. Lobo accepted that he also should not have used bad words for Manas and claimed that he has reduced the number of cigars he is smoking per day.

Swetha also said that she should not have taken the nominations personally and slapped the paint on Hamida and Lobo. As a punishment, she slapped herself twice and apologized to everyone including Hamida and Lobo's family members.

Nagarjuna asked if Sunny really dragged the cloth from her t-shirt, she said yes. When asked, Swetha said she didn't take the cloth. Shannu said he saw Sunny's hand coming out. Sunny said he didn't take the cloth.

Nagarjuna plays the video and it is Kajal who pulled the cloth. Nagarjuna said that it is wrong for Siri to do character assassination before passing such statements. Nagarjuna announces that Bigg Boss Season 5 premiere episode got one of the highest TRPs and 18 continuos high TRPs for 4 and half hours. The episode ended with Anne, Lobo and Priyanka getting into safe zone.