Ram Charan fan warns ‘Game Changer’ team with suicide note; demands for a release date

Global Star Ram Charan is currently working on the film, “Game Changer,” which is being directed by Shankar. Top producer Dil Raju is bankrolling the film with a massive budget. Kiara Advani and Anjali are playing the female leads in the film. S Thaman is composing the music. There are speculations that the release date of the film has been postponed, and it is expected to be released in 2025.

In this context, shockingly, a Ram Charan has sent a suicide note to the producers of the film. He threatened the makers of the film that if there is no clarity on the release date, he will die. The letter written by him has now gone viral on social media.









As per the early reports, the movie should have been released by now. But Director Shankar got stuck with the shooting of Kamal Haasan’s “Indian 2.” Because of this, “Game Changer,” which was supposed to be released in this year now reportedly postponed.









“The reason I chose this tough decision is because, as a fan of Ram Charan, I have been waiting patiently for the release date of the upcoming film “Game Changer” for almost two years now. Unfortunately, there are no updates from the production team. I am giving them three days to announce the release date of the film. Otherwise, I will end my life. If that happens, the main victims of my death are Shankar Shanmugam, Dil Raju and SVC production house. I hope you will be able to understand my decision. Love you Charan anna, I miss you very much. I hope I will be a good fan of you in my next life” says Babu Goud in the letter. It remains to be seen if there will be any updates from the film team with this shocking letter from fans.

