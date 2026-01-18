Ram Charan flaunts intense workout look for ‘Peddi’, fans dub him “Indian Hulk”

Mumbai: Actor Ram Charan has given fans a glimpse into his rigorous physical preparation for his upcoming film Peddi, showcasing a powerful, bulked-up look that has set social media abuzz.

The RRR star, who is currently shooting for the rural sports drama, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photograph from an intense workout session. In the image, Ram Charan is seen sporting a stronger and more muscular physique, reflecting the demanding nature of the character he portrays in the film.

Captioning the post, the actor wrote, “Fired up, working in silence! Ready for the next challenge,” hinting at his focused approach towards the role. The post quickly gained traction online, drawing widespread attention from fans and followers.

Soon after the picture was shared, fans flooded the comments section with praise. While many lauded his dedication and transformation, one admirer referred to him as being in “Beast Mode”, while another called him the “Indian Hulk”, impressed by his rugged new avatar.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is described as a rustic and emotionally driven sports drama. The film’s music is composed by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman. Earlier this year, a teaser titled Peddi First Shot was unveiled on the occasion of Ram Navami, featuring Ram Charan in a raw, rugged look as he walks through a dusty field, lights a beedi and delivers the line, “I have only one life to live, and I want to make the most of it.”

The film boasts an ensemble cast including Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar and Divyendu Sharma, with veteran actor Boman Irani also joining the project.

Peddi is presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas and is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 27, 2026.