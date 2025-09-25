Live
Ram Charan Praises Pawan Kalyan’s OG, Calls It a Blockbuster
Highlights
Charan appreciated director Sujeeth, Thaman’s music, and congratulated producer Danayya and the team
Actor Ram Charan praised Pawan Kalyan for his movie OG, saying it’s more than a film—it’s like a festival for all Powerstar fans. He also liked director Sujeeth’s work and Thaman’s music.
He congratulated producer Danayya and the team, calling OG a blockbuster.
Right now, Ram Charan is busy shooting his next film Peddi, so fans have more to look forward to.
