Ram Charan Praises Pawan Kalyan’s OG, Calls It a Blockbuster

Highlights

Charan appreciated director Sujeeth, Thaman’s music, and congratulated producer Danayya and the team

Actor Ram Charan praised Pawan Kalyan for his movie OG, saying it’s more than a film—it’s like a festival for all Powerstar fans. He also liked director Sujeeth’s work and Thaman’s music.

He congratulated producer Danayya and the team, calling OG a blockbuster.

Right now, Ram Charan is busy shooting his next film Peddi, so fans have more to look forward to.

