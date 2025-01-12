Ram Charan Talks About Launching Akira Nandan on Unstoppable

As the second part of Ram Charan’s highly awaited episode on Unstoppable With Nandamuri Balakrishna approaches, fans are in for a treat, especially with Ram Charan revealing some heartfelt moments during his candid conversation with Balakrishna. The promo for the episode, releasing tomorrow, promises an exciting sneak peek into the personal and professional life of the superstar, including a special moment where Charan talks about launching his son, Akira Nandan, into the world of cinema.

During the episode, Ram Charan opens up about his journey as a father and the possibility of introducing Akira Nandan to the film industry. Known for being a proud father, Charan shares how he envisions Akira’s future in films and the value of passing on his legacy. He talks about the importance of giving his son the right guidance while allowing him to carve his own path. This heartwarming conversation adds a personal touch to the already highly anticipated episode, offering fans a rare glimpse into Ram Charan’s life off the screen.





The episode will also highlight his career journey, his iconic roles, and his bond with Balakrishna. With insights into his upcoming projects, including Gamechanger and Daaku Maharaj, Ram Charan promises to keep the audience engaged with his stories, humor, and unfiltered thoughts.

Don't miss the promo dropping tomorrow, and catch the full episode soon on Aha, where Ram Charan continues to win hearts with his honest reflections and fun banter. Stay tuned for an unforgettable episode of Unstoppable With Nandamuri Balakrishna!