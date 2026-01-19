Ram Charan’s ‘Peddi’ gears up big schedule

Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s most awaited sports drama ‘Peddi’, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, is progressing at a fast pace.

The film’s big schedule is set to begin soon, and Ram Charan is undergoing special preparation for it. In a recently released still, Ram Charan is seen in beast mode. His rock-solid muscles and intense look went viral instantly.

‘Peddi’’s first single, “ChikiriChikiri,” broke records by garnering over 200 million views across five languages.

With A. R. Rahman’s music and Ram Charan’s viral dance moves, the song has become a global moment. Another song is set to be released soon.

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas, and proudly presented by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, the film stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead.

The makers have once again announced that ‘Peddi’ will have a grand pan-India theatrical release on March 27.