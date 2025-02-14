Ram Madhvani’s The Waking of a Nation Teaser Sparks Buzz, Director Acknowledges Chris Martin’s Apology

The teaser for The Waking of a Nation, an upcoming historical thriller co-produced by Ram Madhvani Films along with Ram and Amita Madhvani, has ignited significant curiosity across audiences. The series, which delves into themes of colonialism and racial injustice, has drawn an unexpected connection to a recent statement by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

During a recent concert, Martin addressed thousands of fans, expressing remorse on behalf of Britain for its brutal 200-year colonial rule over India. His statement, “It is amazing to us that you welcome us even though we are from Great Britain. Thank you for forgiving us for all of the bad things that Great Britain has done,” resonated widely, sparking discussions on historical accountability.

Director Ram Madhvani, reflecting on Martin’s words, remarked in an interview, “Our show The Waking of a Nation is about one of the many terrible things Britain did. So, thank you, Chris Martin.” The series, which examines the conspiracy behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, seeks to shed light on this dark chapter of India’s colonial past and its impact on the nation’s freedom struggle.

With its powerful narrative and thought-provoking themes, The Waking of a Nation is poised to be a compelling watch. The series premieres on Sony LIV on March 7, 2025.







