Ram Pothineni Gains 6 Pack Abs For Puri Jagannadh’s Double iSmart, Shoot Resumed In Mumbai

Hero Ram Pothineni is back to Ustaad mode. The actor resumed the shoot of his Pan India film Double iSmart with Puri Jagannadh. The shoot is presently underway in Mumbai. Ram who put on weight for his previous movie Skanda has lost the extra kilos for Double iSmart.

Ram gained 6-pack abs for the movie and he exhibited his muscular physique in the photo shared by him. Although Ram hides his face, he looks macho here in the vest. Credit goes to Puri Jagannadh as well for this makeover of Ram.

Double iSmart which is a sequel to the blockbuster iSmart Shankar in the deadly combination of Ram and Puri, is being produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under the banner of Puri Connects. The film will give a whole new experience to the mass and action movie lovers.

Double iSmart is being made on a high budget with technically high standards.

Double iSmart will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages for Maha Shivaratri on March 8, 2024.

Cast: Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt

Technical Crew:

Writer, Director: Puri Jagannadh

Producers: Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur

Banner: Puri Connects

CEO: Vishu Reddy

Stunt Director: Kecha

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar