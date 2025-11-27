  1. Home
Ram Pothineni’s ‘Andhra King’ Opens to Positive Talk; Making Video Boosts Hype

  27 Nov 2025 1:30 PM IST
Ram Potheneni
Watch the making video, showcases energetic action scenes, emotional moments and Ram’s powerful performance under director P. Mahesh Babu.

Energetic star Ram Pothineni’s fans have been eagerly waiting for the film ‘Andhra King’, and the movie finally hit theatres today with a positive response.

To build more hype, the film team has released a making video.

The video shows how director P. Mahesh Babu (of Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty fame) has presented Ram in a completely new way.

It highlights the filming of action scenes and the effort Ram put into emotional sequences.

Ram’s energy and dance moves in the making video are a complete treat for his fans.



