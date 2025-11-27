Ram Pothineni’s ‘Andhra King’ Opens to Positive Talk; Making Video Boosts Hype

Energetic star Ram Pothineni’s fans have been eagerly waiting for the film ‘Andhra King’, and the movie finally hit theatres today with a positive response.

To build more hype, the film team has released a making video.

The video shows how director P. Mahesh Babu (of Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty fame) has presented Ram in a completely new way.

It highlights the filming of action scenes and the effort Ram put into emotional sequences.

Ram’s energy and dance moves in the making video are a complete treat for his fans.







