Ramarao On Duty Movie Leaked Online on Tamilrockers and Movierulz

Ravi Tej starrer 'Ramarao On Duty' hits the theaters worldwide today. The film has generated good buzz with its promotions. Directed by Sarath Mandava, the film has Ravi Teja essaying a Mandal Revenue Officer. The latest Update is that Raviteja's film Ramarao on duty has locked in its OTT platform. The film will be released on Sonyliv After 4 weeks of its release.

This recently released movie was pirated in just a few hours, despite the high-security measures taken in place. It had been one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year. There have been a number of Telugu movies that have been leaked onto Tamil Rockers and Movierulz, filmyzilla, and Tamilmv shortly after they were released. Each movie that has been leaked originated from the different languages it was released in; Hindi and Kannada, among others. Big screen Telugu movies weren't the only ones harmed by this form of piracy.



