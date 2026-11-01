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Ramayana: Rakul Preet Singh rocks in regal outfit as Shurpanakha

In Short

The ambitious 2-part project is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios, Oscar winning VFX house DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.

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Rakul Preet Singh

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The makers of the much-awaited epic, Ramayana have revealed Rakul Preet Singh’s first look as Shurpanakha, the “Princess of Janasthan.” In the poster, she can be seen in regal outfit with gold accessories.

The ambitious 2-part project is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios, Oscar winning VFX house DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The film has an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana. The movie aims to showcase the popular Indian epic on the big screens.

The first part of the movie will hit the global theatres on November 5, 2026, while the second part will release on Diwali 2027. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. There will also be a version of the film in IMAX.

SVC will be handling the distribution in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. While Sony Pictures will be distributing it globally (excluding India) and Dharma will be handling the distribution in the Hindi market.


Suhas Sistu
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Suhas Sistu

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Suhas Sistu, born in a family with education background, brought up with good principles and education. Though, coming from Engineering backdrop, his love towards language and passion towards cinema made him to pursue career in film journalism. Started his career as a freelance content writer for some Youtube channels, he later joined HANS India as a translator. From translator to Reporter/Sr. Sub-Editor, his journey is continuing in our organisation.

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RamayanaRakul Preet SinghShurpanakhaIndian EpicBollywood Cinema
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