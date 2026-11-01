4 killed, 2 injured in factory fire in Mangolpuri; 2 held

New Delhi: Four workers were killed, and two others sustained injuries after a massive fire broke out at a shoe manufacturing factory in northwest Delhi’s Mangolpuri Industrial Area Phase-I on Friday night, with police arresting two people in connection with the incident, officials said.

The fire broke out around 9.30 pm at the factory located in the industrial area, following which police and fire department teams rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

As many as 31 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze, which was brought under control around 6 am on Saturday after several hours of firefighting, officials said.

The fire originated in the basement of the shoe manufacturing unit. The building comprised a basement, ground floor and three upper floors, with a partially constructed structure on the fourth floor, according to fire officials.

During the rescue operation, one person was rescued from the third floor, while five others were found trapped in a room on the fourth floor. All six persons were rescued in an unconscious condition and rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri, where four were declared dead. The remaining two are undergoing treatment, police said. The deceased have been identified as Ashok (25), a native of Nalanda district in Bihar; Harihar (40), a resident of Mangolpuri; Lal Babu (38); and Prem Chand (50).

An FIR has been registered at the Raj Park police station under Sections 287 (Negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 125(a) (rash or negligent act that endangers human life or personal safety and causes hurt), 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 3(5) (Common intention) of the BNS, police said.

The two accused, identified as Suresh Chand and Ashok (47), have been apprehended and questioned in connection with the case, they said.

Multiple teams have been formed to trace and apprehend the other accused persons who are absconding, police said, adding that further investigation

is underway.