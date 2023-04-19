Rana Naidu renewed for season 2 on Netflix

The first season of Rana Naidu, Tollywood actor Victory Venkatesh's debut web series, received a mixed response from viewers after its release on Netflix last month. Directed by Suparn Verma and Karan Anshuman, the Hindi web series also stars Rana Daggubati in a lead role.

Today, Netflix officially announced that the show has been renewed for a second season, and released a brief teaser to mark the occasion. Alongside Venkatesh and Daggubati, the series features performances from Suchitra Pillai, Gourav Chopra, and Surveen Chawla.

Rana Naidu is an Indian adaptation of the hit American TV show Ray Donovan. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting series.