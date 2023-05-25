Rana Daggubati to collaborate with Teja once again!

Rana Daggubati was last seen in the web series “Rana Naidu” along with his uncle Victory Venkatesh. The actor is in no hurry and is planning his projects wisely. It is known to one and all that Rana already worked with Teja on a political action drama “Nene Raju Nene Mantri” which was a box-office superhit. The latest news is that Rana will once again join hands with director Teja for an action entertainer. The word is that Teja designed a character for Rana that will be even more powerful than Jogendra’s role in “Nene Raju Nene Mantri.” The regular shoot will commence very shortly.



Gopinath Achanta who produced many superhits like Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Top Hero, Devudu, EVV Satyanarayana’s directorial venture Jamba Lakidi Pamba, and Rajendra Prasad’s Iddaru Pellala Muddhula Police, will be bankrolling this project. A famous Malayalam hero will also be part of this movie.