Ranbir, Alia, Vicky Kaushal’s Love and War’ set for 2026 release

B-town fans were waiting for the update regarding Bollywood biggie starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal titled “Love and War.” Finally, a release date is announced filling boost in the movie lovers. Helmed by eminent Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film’s team announced that the film will be hitting screens on March 20, 2026.

“Love and War” is touted to be an intense love triangle but with a twist, as Ranbir Kapoor will be playing the lead antagonist-a role quite different from the usual ones he has played so far. Bhansali, known for making full-on, emotional, and intense dramas, again looks all set with another visually brilliant and intensely narrative film. Sources state that the filmmaker has written a strong storyline and presented it with his signature style of grandness along with deep emotional depth.

Pre-production work is in full swing in Mumbai, where Kapoor, Bhatt, and Kaushal show up at various workshops in order to get into the skin of the characters. Bhansali, who is known to extract nothing but the best performances from his actors, is likely to push this trio in order to give nothing but their best in this drama-torn story of love, betrayal, and war.

With such a stellar ensemble and a visionary at the helm, Love and War is slowly but surely becoming one of the highly anticipated releases of 2026. The fans of Bhansali and cinephiles in general await with bated breath yet another masterpiece-an experience that is sure to be cataclysmic.