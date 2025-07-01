Ranbir Kapoor and Ravi Dubey's Ram-Lakshman Bond From Ramayana Set Goes Viral Before First Look Reveal

The filming for Nitesh Tiwari's forthcoming epic 'Ramayana: Part 1 The shoot for the film is now completed! The spotlight is now on the forthcoming Hindi movie adaptation to the Hindi mythological epic, and rightly as well! Directed by the Director who won the National Awards, Nitesh Tiwari The mythological epic-saga has many of the most famous names in Bollywood's Indian cinema industry such as Ranbir Kapoor Yash Sai Pallavi, Ranbir Kapoor and Sunny Deol among others.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the official logo Ramayana release date, we have found an uplifting video that features Ranbir Kapoor who plays the role of 'Lord Ram in the movie, and Ravi Dubey, the 'Lakshman" from the film.

Ramayana Logo To Be Launched On THIS Date

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram' and Sai Pallavi in the role of ' Goddess Sita and the KGF actor Yash in the role of 'Ravana'. With Nitesh Tiwari directing and Namit Malhotra producing, Ramayana is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about upcoming films.

As we wait for the Ramayana teaser with eager anticipation The makers are ready to Ramayana first look launch the 3rd of July (Thursday) according to a report by Pinkvilla. While it is true that the cut teaser Ranbir kapoor ravi dubey viral video from ramayana sets has been made but the producers aren't planning to release it any time in the near future. Are you wondering what's the reason? The reason believed to be due to the fact because the movie is one and a half decades away from its theatrical release.

As of now, Nitesh Tiwari seems to have wrapped up the shooting for Ramayana Part 2 last night (Monday 30th June). A touching video of our actors, Ramnir Kapoor, Ram-Lakshman as well as Ravi Dubey sharing a warm hug from the set is gaining popularity online.

In a different video, we can watch the director Nitesh Tiwari as well as RK experiencing a moment of emotional elation as they express their gratitude to everyone on the crew, and then made a cake for the day they ended their filming.