Ranbir Kapoor to buy 10000 tickets of ‘Adipurush’ for underprivileged kids

Ranbir Kapoor has decided to support the upcoming film “Adipurush” by donating 10,000 tickets to underprivileged children across India. As someone who has learned a lot from the story of Ramayana in his own childhood, Ranbir hopes that today’s generation of children will also benefit from the lessons in Shri Ram’s story.

These tickets will be distributed to NGOs in the Hindi belts, and the producers of “Adipurush” have confirmed this generous gesture by Ranbir Kapoor. The film, directed by Om Raut and featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, is set to release on June 16, 2023, and is expected to be one of the widest Indian releases of all time.

Adipurush, which has been made on a massive budget, will be released in both 2D and 3D formats worldwide. The advance booking for the film will open over the weekend, and the exact screen count will be announced soon.