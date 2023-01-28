Ranbir Kapoor's leaked video from the set of 'Animals' wows fans with his 'badass' suit look

Fans of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor are excited after a video from the set of his upcoming film 'Animal' was leaked online. In the video, Kapoor can be seen shooting a scene dressed in a navy blue three-piece suit, with long hair and a beard, and smoking. The scene has been described as "badass" by fans, who are eagerly anticipating the film's release.

'Animal' is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and co-stars Rashmika Mandanna. The team recently watched the film 'Pathan' together, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. The film is set to release on August 11, 2023.

In the meantime, fans will get to see Kapoor in the upcoming film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' which stars Shraddha Kapoor. The trailer of the film has recently been released and has received positive response from the audiences. The film is set to release on March 8.

