Randeep Hooda bulks up for ‘Eetha’ with Shraddha Kapoor

Mumbai: Actor Randeep Hooda has once again demonstrated his dedication to fitness and character preparation by unveiling a visibly bulked-up physique for his upcoming film Eetha, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor. The actor recently shared a mirror selfie that highlighted his intense physical transformation for the role.

A source close to the project said that Randeep has always been deeply committed to his craft and takes physical transformation very seriously. According to the source, if a role demands a specific look or body type, the actor immerses himself completely in achieving it, and his preparation for Eetha is no exception. “At present, he is focusing on building massive strength and bulking up to suit the character,” the source added.

Earlier, on January 30, reports about Randeep sporting a distinct new look, complete with a thick moustache, had already created buzz. Sources confirmed that this transformation is part of his role in the period biopic drama Eetha, which is currently under production. The film is believed to have been shot across several locations in Maharashtra.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha is based on the life of one of India’s earliest Tamasha and Lavni dancers. The film aims to bring a powerful, culturally rooted story to the big screen, with Randeep and Shraddha playing the lead roles.

On the personal front, Randeep and his wife, actor Lin Laishram, are preparing to welcome their first child. The couple announced the news on Instagram on November 29, sharing a joint post that celebrated two years of togetherness and the arrival of a new chapter in their lives.

Randeep and Lin first met through veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group, Motley. Their relationship blossomed during the lockdown when they began living together. They made their relationship public on social media in 2022 and later tied the knot on November 29, 2023, in a traditional Meitei ceremony in Manipur.

Meanwhile, Randeep will also be seen in the epic war drama Operation Khukri. He has secured the official film rights to Operation Khukri: The Untold Story of the Indian Army’s Bravest Peacekeeping Mission Abroad by Major General Rajpal Punia and Damini Punia. The film is based on the real-life events of 2000, when 233 Indian soldiers were taken hostage by rebel forces in Sierra Leone, West Africa, and the daring rescue mission that followed.

In the film, Randeep will portray Major General Raj Pal Punia, then a young company commander of the 14th Mechanised Infantry, who played a crucial role in navigating the tense standoff and executing the high-risk rescue amid challenging jungle warfare conditions.