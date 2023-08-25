Rani Mukerji: I have tried to project women very differently through my films

As her film 'Mardaani' clocked nine years in Hindi cinema, actress Rani Mukerjee has spoken about the franchise and said that she has tried to project women very differently through her films.In the ‘Mardaani’ franchise, Rani essays the character of a cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. In the first installment, the actress works hard to uncover a Delhi-based child trafficking cartel.

Rani said: “I’m very proud of the Mardaani franchise. As an actor, I have tried to project women very differently through my films. I realised I could contribute towards showcasing women as real agents of change for society to look at.”

She added: “I have tried to show women as ambitious, self-reliant, courageous, go-getters who are uncompromising, feisty and upright individuals.”

“‘Mardaani’ fits into my vision for women in cinema aptly and because of this synergy, I think I have been able to give 200 per cent to this character.”

Rani feels there is a lot of similarity between her ‘Mardaani’ character, Shivani Shivaji Roy and how she is in real life.

Rani said: “Shivani and I are the same. There is no difference. I have never let anyone tell me how to lead my life and I have fought all my battles by myself. Shivani Shivaji Roy is exactly the same.”

“Maybe this is why people love the franchise and my character so much because I’m actually playing myself through this cop.”

The ‘Mardaani’ franchise is truly a game-changer for Indian cinema. It subverts gender-norms and shows how a woman can deliver huge box office hits all by herself and commander a franchise that keeps growing with time!

“Mardaani franchise is quite a glass-ceiling shattering one as it’s a blockbuster franchise with a woman as the lead. I hope the success of this franchise will help in many more films being made with women at the forefront,” she says.