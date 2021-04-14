Ranveer Singh teams Up With Shankar And All Set To Play A Man With Multiple Personality Disorder In Anniyan Remake

It's big news for all the fans of Ranveer Singh! This energetic star is all set to be part of Vikram's Anniyan remake. This Shankar directorial has shown Vikram as a person who suffers from multiple personality disorder. Ranveer and Shankar shared this happy news through their Twitter pages.



Shankar





In this moment, no one will be happier than me, bringing back the larger than life cinematic experience with @RanveerOfficial in the official adaptation of cult blockbuster Anniyan.@jayantilalgada @PenMovies pic.twitter.com/KyFFTkWGSL — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) April 14, 2021

This image showcases the three legends of this movie, lead actor Ranveer Singh, director Shankar and producer Jayantilal Gada. All three of them twinned in black outfits and looked suave with all smiles. Shankar sat in the middle on a sofa while Ranveer and Jayantilal ji stood to his sides.

Ranveer Singh also shared this happy news with all his fans through his Twitter page…





Proudly announcing my collaboration with the pioneering visionary of Indian cinema, the maverick master craftsman SHANKAR @shankarshanmugh 🎥💫 powered by veteran film producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada @jayantilalgada @PenMovies 🧿🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/cI2Thzxu55 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) April 14, 2021

Even trade analyst Taran also confirmed the news through his Twitter post:





BIGGG NEWS... RANVEER SINGH - SHANKAR TEAM UP FOR NEW FILM... Director #Shankar and #RanveerSingh join hands for a PAN-#India film... OFFICIAL adaptation of #Tamil film #Anniyan... Produced by Dr Jayantilal Gada [#PEN Studios]... Starts mid-2022... Co-produced by God Bless Ent. pic.twitter.com/V9Q0wcfd5D — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 14, 2021

Anniyan movie has created records with its unique content and stood as one of the biggest hits of Kollywood. Vikram did his best on the screens and was seen in three different roles. One as a lover boy, second as a psycho who takes tolls on the criminals and the third one as the lawyer. It had Sada as the lead actress. Now, we need to wait and watch how will Ranveer entertain the audience by stepping into the shoes of Vikram.