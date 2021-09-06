Ranveer to grace muhurat ceremony af Ram Charan-Shankar film?

In recent times, film circles eyes are on star Tamil director Shankar and Tollywood star Ram Charan's pan-India film.

Touted to be a political drama, this yet-to-be-titled film has talented Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani cast opposite Ram Charan as the female lead. "Vakeel Saab" actress Anjali will be seen in a key role in the movie.

As per the on-going buzz in the T-town, the film's grand muhurat ceremony will be held on September 8th in Hyderabad and top Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is said to gracing the puja ceremony as the chief guest.

Incidentally, Ranveer Singh will be collaborating with Shankar for Anniyan (Aparichitudu) Hindi remake. The film marks Ram Charan's 15th project in his career. Leading Tollywood producer Dil Raju is producing this flick on a massive scale, with heavy budget.

Thaman has been brought on board to compose the soundtrack, and he has already begun the music sessions. The official news on Ranveer gracing the event is yet to be revealed by the film team.