Ranvir Shorey, Shekhar Suman's 'The Pyramid Scheme' revolves around ambition & its consequences

Mumbai: Popular OTT platform Prime Video has announced a new series with the name "The Pyramid Scheme". Backed by The Viral Fever (TVF), the show has been created by Shreyansh Pandey and directed by Ashish Shukla and Shreyansh Pandey.

Offering an entertaining yet thought-provoking take on ambition and its consequences, "The Pyramid Scheme" chronicles the journey of Goldy, a restless young man, whose quest to become rich through a multi-level marketing business spirals into a rollercoaster of chaos—putting at risk, not just his future, but the love and trust of his close-knit joint family.

The series enjoys an ensemble cast including Paramvir Cheema, Ranvir Shorey, Shekhar Suman, Aanjjan Srivastav, Smita Bansal, and Alfia Jafry in pivotal roles, along with others.

Sharing a couple of stills from "The Pyramid Scheme", the makers announced the series with the caption, "dreams, schemes & for everything in between (Clapper emoji) #ThePyramidSchemeOnPrime, Now Filming.(sic)"

"The Pyramid Scheme" is set to premiere on Prime Video in 2026.

Further details regarding the crew of the forthcoming venture have been kept under wraps for now.

In the meantime, Ranvir Shorey was recently a part of another web series, "Bindiya Ke Bahubali".

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Shorey shed light on what sets the show apart from other shows with similar tones.

He shared, “I think the biggest USP of this is that, you are right, this genre is made a lot, and it has also been successful, but it has a little sensitivity, it has a little sensitive approach to that thing."

When asked if the humour is key ingredient making the show unique, he added, “I also think that it is inherent in the story, in the situations, the humor is not forced, but the atmosphere there is like that, you know, they talk, they talk, everything has an extra, everyone has the knowledge to give, you understand, right? So, that is part and parcel of the package.”



