Rao Bahadur Teaser Out: Satya Dev Impresses in Psychological Drama
Highlights
Satya Dev shines in this gripping psychological drama, releasing worldwide in Summer 2026.
The teaser of Rao Bahadur is out, and it looks very gripping.
The teaser is 2 minutes and 3 seconds long, giving a brief but intense glimpse of this psychological drama directed by Venkatesh Maha, which tells the story of a fading aristocracy.
Actor Satya Dev shines in the lead role, and his performance has already caught attention.
Presented by Mahesh Babu & Namrata Shirodkar’s GMB Entertainment, and produced by A+S Movies and SriChakraas Entertainments, the film is set for a worldwide release in Summer 2026.
Rao Bahadur promises suspense, drama, and magical realism.
Watch the teaser of Rao Bahadur here:
