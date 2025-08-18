Rao Bahadur Teaser Out: Satya Dev Impresses in Psychological Drama

The teaser of Rao Bahadur is out, and it looks very gripping.

The teaser is 2 minutes and 3 seconds long, giving a brief but intense glimpse of this psychological drama directed by Venkatesh Maha, which tells the story of a fading aristocracy.

Actor Satya Dev shines in the lead role, and his performance has already caught attention.

Presented by Mahesh Babu & Namrata Shirodkar’s GMB Entertainment, and produced by A+S Movies and SriChakraas Entertainments, the film is set for a worldwide release in Summer 2026.

Rao Bahadur promises suspense, drama, and magical realism.

Watch the teaser of Rao Bahadur here:







