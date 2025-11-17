Rasha Thadani joins AB4 cast

Welcoming National Sensation Rasha Thadani for her Telugu debut opposite Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni in Ajay Bhupathi, P. Kiran, and Ashwini Dutt’s film #AB4.

Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni—the grandson of the late Superstar Krishna, son of the late Ramesh Babu, and nephew of Superstar Mahesh Babu—is set to make his highly anticipated silver-screen debut under the direction of Ajay Bhupathi. The film is presented by Ashwini Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies and produced by P Kiran under the Chandamama Kathalu banner.

Billed as an intense love story set against a stunning backdrop of rugged hills and grounded in earthy realism, the film promises a refreshing, soulful narrative exploring deep human emotions with honesty and heart.

A few weeks after announcing the project, the makers have now officially welcomed Rasha Thadani as the leading lady opposite Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni.

Rasha comes from the prominent Thadani family and is the daughter of actress Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani, the noted distributor and owner of AA Films India. She made her cinematic debut with ‘Azaad’ and went viral with the hit track ‘Uyi Amma’. With #AB4, she now steps into Telugu cinema.

Ajay Bhupathi, known for writing strong and impactful female characters, is said to have crafted a powerful and emotionally intense role for Rasha Thadani in this film.

Regular shooting begins this month, with the title and additional details to be revealed soon—marking the rise of one of Telugu cinema’s most exciting new-age love stories.