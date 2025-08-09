Live
Rashmika Mandanna on staying grounded
Rashmika Mandanna on staying grounded
Journaling helps me stay connected to my truth
Actress Rashmika Mandanna, one of India’s most sought-after stars, has revealed how self-reflection and journaling play a crucial role in keeping her balanced amidst the whirlwind of fame, travel, and work commitments.
Speaking about what keeps her grounded, Rashmika said, “It’s the people that surround me. My family, my friends, and my team provide me with utmost support, but they also help me stay grounded. And of course, my fans, who remind me why I do what I do and help me push through to give my best.”
The actress admitted that there are moments when she tells herself to slow down. “There are days when I remind myself constantly to pause and reflect on everything. That’s where journaling really helps. No matter what’s happening around me, I try to stay connected to what’s happening within me. That’s what Dear Diary is all about—checking in with your own truth and leading with kindness, always,” said Rashmika, who is also the founder of the Dear Diary brand.
On the work front, Rashmika will next appear in the Telugu romantic drama The Girlfriend, produced by GA2 Pictures, Mass Movie Makers, and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment. The film’s teaser, released in December 2024, has already generated buzz among fans.
She will also star in Thama, a supernatural thriller directed by Muniya fame Aditya Sarpotdar. The story follows a historian who unearths dark secrets about vampire myths, sparking eerie events. Backed by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, with a script by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara, the film features an ensemble cast including Ayushmann Khurrana, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
With a mix of heartfelt personal philosophy and an exciting slate of upcoming projects, Rashmika continues to balance introspection with stardom.