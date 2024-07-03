  • Menu
Rashmika Mandanna’sglimpse from ‘Kubera’ boosts excitement

The buzz surrounding ‘Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera’ intensified as the filmmakers unveiled a sneak peek of Rashmika Mandanna’s first look.

The buzz surrounding ‘Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera’ intensified as the filmmakers unveiled a sneak peek of Rashmika Mandanna’s first look. Directed by national award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, this social drama is one of the most eagerly awaited pan-Indian films.

The complete official look is scheduled for release on July 5, 2024, but the newly revealed poster already has fans talking. It features Rashmika in a pink suit, pulling a suitcase in a seemingly deserted location, adding to the intrigue surrounding her character.

This glimpse follows the earlier release of first looks for Dhanush and King Nagarjuna Akkineni, which garnered enthusiastic responses nationwide.

‘Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera’ boasts a star-studded cast, including Dhanush, King Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh. Produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd banners, the film is a multilingual project shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu.

With its powerful narrative and impressive cast, ‘Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera’ is set to deliver a captivating cinematic experience. As the release date approaches, fans eagerly await further updates on this highly anticipated film.

