Rashmika over whelmed by fans’ love in Japan

Rashmika Mandanna recently experienced an outpouring of affection from her fans in Japan while promoting the Telugu blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule, which released in the country on January 16. The actress, who visited Japan along with co-star Allu Arjun as part of the film’s promotional tour, was deeply moved by the warm reception she received during her brief stay.

During her work trip, Rashmika was showered with handwritten letters and thoughtful gifts from Japanese admirers. Touched by the gesture, the actress decided to carry all the gifts and letters back home with her. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Rashmika shared an emotional note expressing gratitude for the overwhelming love.

“So I was in Japan for a day and all the love I received there in just one day was so sosooooo wholesome!!! So many letters and so many gifts… I read them all and I got back home all the gifts, and I can’t tell you how emo I became seeing all of this!!” she wrote.

The Animal actress also promised her fans that she would return to Japan soon, this time for a longer visit. Adding a personal touch, Rashmika revealed that she hopes to improve her Japanese language skills before her next trip. “Thank you so soso much for all this love always Japan!! I love you! I can’t wait to come back again… and I promise I’ll try learning more Japanese for the next visit,” she added.

Earlier, Rashmika shared pictures from the Tokyo promotional event, where she and Allu Arjun recreated the iconic Pushpa 2 pose, captioning the post simply, “Thank You, Tokyo.” When the Japanese release was announced, she also shared the Japanese trailer online, calling it a proud moment as Pushpa continued its global journey.

The enthusiastic response in Japan further highlights the growing international appeal of Pushpa 2 and its lead stars.