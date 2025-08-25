Rashmika’s ‘The Girlfriend’ song

‘The Girlfriend’, starring national crush Rashmika Mandanna alongside talented actor Dheekshith Shetty, is being jointly produced under the banners Geetha Arts and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment, with presentation by Allu Aravind. Directed by Rahul Ravindran, the film is touted to be a beautiful love story. Dheeraj Mogilineni and Vidya Koppinedi are producing the film.

Today, the makers announced the second single. The lyrical song ‘Em Jarugutondi…’ will be released on August 26. Penned by Rakendu Mouli and sung by Chinmayi, the track is designed as a soothing, feel-good love song. The makers are expected to announce the film’s release date soon.