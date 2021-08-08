Rasika Dugal gets two nominations for Melbourne fest

Actress Rasika Dugal, who bagged two nominations for her work in the film 'Lootcase' and web series 'Mirzapur 2' at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), says she is very excited and happy for the nominations and how she wishes to travel and attend the festival.

Rasika said, "I am thrilled to be honoured with two nominations for Best Actress at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne - one for a film and one for a series. It is an honour to have my work noticed by a discerning jury and to be nominated alongside some of the most talented actors of our country - actors who raise the bar with each project that they do. Also, Melbourne is one of my favourite cities in the world and I have heard so much about this beautiful festival.

I would have loved to attend the festival in person in better times!"

Dugal has been honoured with a nomination under the category 'Best Actress' for her film 'Lootcase'. Vidya Balan, Swastika Mukherjee, Kani Kusruti, and Rima Kallingal are the actors who share the honour with her. She has also been nominated for 'Best Performance (Female) - Series' for 'Mirzapur' Season 2 along with Neena Gupta, Prajakta Koli, Samantha Akkineni, Shahana Goswami and Shweta Tripathi Sharma.