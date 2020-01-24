Top
Raunaq & Jassi in Delhi

Highlights

After enthralling audiences with a special preview in Mumbai, renowned theatre director, screenwriter and film maker Feroz Abbas Khan is all set for the grand launch of his latest romantic musical, Raunaq & Jassi in the national capital of Delhi.

Produced by BookMyShow, India's leading entertainment destination, the Hindi musical which is inspired by William Shakespeare's romantic classic 'Romeo & Juliet' celebrates love that transcends all barriers and boundaries.

With original writing, foot-tapping Punjabi folk music and exquisite costumes, Raunaq & Jassi delivers an enthralling experience set in the land of love, Punjab.

With Raunaq & Jassi, Shakespeare's 'Romeo & Juliet' finds an Indian heart. The musical will be launched with limited shows for audiences at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi starting February 28, 2020.

