  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Ravi Teja, Bhagyashri Borse shine in first single ‘Sitar’ from ‘Mr Bachchan’

Ravi Teja, Bhagyashri Borse shine in first single ‘Sitar’ from ‘Mr Bachchan’
x
Highlights

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and the stunning Bhagyashri Borse will grace the screen as the lead pair in Harish Shankar's highly anticipated directorial...

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and the stunning Bhagyashri Borse will grace the screen as the lead pair in Harish Shankar's highly anticipated directorial venture, Mr Bachchan. The film's musical journey has officially begun with the release of the first single, "Sitar".

Composed by the talented Mickey J Meyer, "Sitar" is a captivating duet that perfectly showcases the chemistry between Ravi Teja and Bhagyashri Borse. The song, penned by Sahithi, blends classical and contemporary musical elements seamlessly. It's a moderate-paced romantic track that stands out for its enchanting feel. Meyer's smooth tune, combined with the mesmerizing vocals of Saketh Komanduri and Sameera Bharadwaj, creates a memorable listening experience. Charulatha Mani's classical raga infusion further elevates the song to a new level.

The music video highlights the sizzling on-screen chemistry of the lead pair. Ravi Teja, in a stylish avatar, performs with his trademark ease, while Bhagyashri Borse complements him with her grace and charm. The choreography by Sekhar master adds to the visual appeal, making the song a treat for fans.

Produced by People Media Factory, Mr Bachchan is gearing up for its release, with "Sitar" setting high expectations for the film's soundtrack and overall impact.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X