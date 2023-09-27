Ravi Teja’s ‘Eagle’ locks release date

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s intense and unique action thriller Eagle being helmed by cinematographer-turned-director Karthik Gattamaneni marks his second collaboration with the successful production house People Media Factory after their first movie Dhamaka turned out to be a blockbuster. The film’s glimpse which was meant to announce the title and also to introduce Ravi Teja’s character received an overwhelming response.

The makers announced the film’s release date through an intense poster. Eagle will arrive in cinemas on January 13th for Sankranthi, 2024. He is the man, the myth, and the massacre. The poster shows Ravi Teja with a short gun in his hand, standing stylishly in the forest which is set on fire. However, Ravi Teja’s face isn’t visible in the poster where we can see an airplane of a rescue team.

Ravi Teja plays a role with multiple shades in the movie. Anupama Parameshwaran is the leading lady and Kavya Thapar is the other heroine. Navdeep and Madhubala are the other important cast.

Written and directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the movie has a screenplay written by the director himself, alongside Manibabu Karanam. TG Vishwa Prasad is producing the movie, while Vivek Kuchibhotla is the co-producer.

For this high-budget entertainer, a team of top technicians are taking care of all the crafts. Karthik Gattamneni is also the editor and cinematographer of the movie for which dialogues are provided by Manibabu Karanam. Davzand is the music director and SrinagendraTangala is the production designer.



















