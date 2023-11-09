Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao Movie OTT Release Date Revealed





Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja recently starred in the highly anticipated pan-Indian action drama "Tiger Nageswara Rao," directed by the talented Vamsee Krishna. The film features the stunning Nupur Sanon and the talented Gayatri Bhardwaj as the leading ladies, creating a buzz among movie enthusiasts.

While there's considerable online chatter suggesting that the movie is set to make its debut on Amazon Prime Video on November 24, 2023, it's essential to note that there hasn't been any official confirmation from the movie team or the streaming service yet.

"Tiger Nageswara Rao" boasts a star-studded ensemble cast, including veteran actor Anupam Kher, Murali Sharma, Sudev Nair, Renu Desai, Nassar, Anukreethy, Hareesh Peradi, and Jisshu Sengupta, all delivering pivotal performances that promise to captivate the audience.

Produced by Abhishek Agarwal Arts, the film features soul-stirring music composed by the renowned GV Prakash Kumar, adding to the anticipation surrounding this cinematic extravaganza.



