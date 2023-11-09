Live
- Kolan Hanumanth Reddy offer Prayers at Ellamma temple before filing nomination
- India’s economy to outperform, G20 growth to moderate: Moody’s
- BRS Uppal constituency candidate files nomination
- WhatsApp Rolls Out Protect IP Address on Calls Feature; How to Enable it
- Centre notifies appointment of three judges in SC
- Calcutta HC directs Command Hospital to continue with Mallick’s treatment
- When is Rama Ekadashi 2023? Know the date, puja rituals, paraná time and its significance
- Talasani takes blessings from mother and files nomination from Sanathnagar
- Dhanteras 2023: From utensils to jewellery, auspicious items you should buy on this day for good luck and prosperity
- Light to moderate rains to continue in AP today amid surface trough in Bay of Bengal
Just In
Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao Movie OTT Release Date Revealed
Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja recently starred in the highly anticipated pan-Indian action drama "Tiger Nageswara Rao," directed by the talented Vamsee...
Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja recently starred in the highly anticipated pan-Indian action drama "Tiger Nageswara Rao," directed by the talented Vamsee Krishna. The film features the stunning Nupur Sanon and the talented Gayatri Bhardwaj as the leading ladies, creating a buzz among movie enthusiasts.
While there's considerable online chatter suggesting that the movie is set to make its debut on Amazon Prime Video on November 24, 2023, it's essential to note that there hasn't been any official confirmation from the movie team or the streaming service yet.
"Tiger Nageswara Rao" boasts a star-studded ensemble cast, including veteran actor Anupam Kher, Murali Sharma, Sudev Nair, Renu Desai, Nassar, Anukreethy, Hareesh Peradi, and Jisshu Sengupta, all delivering pivotal performances that promise to captivate the audience.
Produced by Abhishek Agarwal Arts, the film features soul-stirring music composed by the renowned GV Prakash Kumar, adding to the anticipation surrounding this cinematic extravaganza.