Recent Update on Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's Film 'Devil'

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, who faced disappointment with his previous film 'Amigos,' is all set to bounce back with an exciting new project called 'Devil.' Directed by Naveen Medaram, the movie promises to captivate audiences.

On the occasion of Ugadi, the makers announced that the film has entered its final stages of shooting. Recently, they shared an update that a massive action sequence involving over 500 people is being filmed. The climax action scene has been designed by renowned fight master Venkat and is expected to be one of the best action sequences in Tollywood.

Actresses Samyuktha and Malvika Nair play the female leads in this period spy thriller. 'Devil' is presented by Devansh Nama, produced by Abhishek Nama under the banner of Abhishek Pictures, and boasts a pan-Indian appeal. The film's story, screenplay, and dialogues are provided by Srikanth Vissa, while Harshavardhan Rameshwar is scoring the music.