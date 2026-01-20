Renu Desai faces mixed reactions after fiery press meet on stray dog killings

Actress and filmmaker Renu Desai, who recently announced her return to acting with Padaharu Rojula Panduga directed by Saikiran Adivi, has found herself at the centre of a heated controversy. The actor made headlines following a fiery press meet where she strongly condemned the recent killings of stray dogs in Telangana, voicing her anguish and anger over the issue.

Renu’s aggressive and uncompromising stand during the interaction drew widespread attention, but also triggered intense backlash on social media. Several netizens countered her remarks, sharing varied opinions and questioning her perspective. The situation escalated further when Renu was seen engaging in arguments during the press meet, which added to the criticism and negativity directed at her.

A section of social media users opined that Renu Desai, given her celebrity status, may not fully understand the ground realities faced by common people. Some questioned the practicality and relevance of her statements, claiming that her arguments lacked strong footing in the larger socio-political context.

However, on the other side of the debate, Renu has received significant support from animal rights activists and concerned citizens. Many lauded her for speaking up for the voiceless and taking a bold stand on an issue that, according to them, is often ignored or suppressed. Supporters praised her courage in raising awareness despite the backlash.

Amid the surge of criticism, Renu Desai responded with quiet resilience. She shared a post on social media featuring herself on a boat ride along the Ganga in Varanasi. In the emotional note, she wrote that she has no parents or husband to protect her, but firmly stated that she finds strength in her faith, believing that Devi and Mahadev are her protectors.

The episode once again highlights Renu Desai’s fearless approach to expressing her beliefs, even in the face of overwhelming opposition.