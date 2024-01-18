Republic Day 2024: From Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor; 5 stunning Bollywood celeb inspired tri-colour outfits

As Republic Day approaches on January 26, the anticipation for this significant occasion grows, marked by the enactment of the Indian Constitution, establishing the world's largest democracy. In the heart of the celebrations in New Delhi, French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to participate in the main events. This day is not only about commemorating the nation's foundation but also about spending quality time with family and friends, relishing home-cooked meals, participating in the grand parade on Rajpath, and proudly hoisting the national flag in local neighbourhoods. Schools, offices, societies, and colleges across India come alive with festivities to honour this special day.

From decorations to attire, everything takes on the tricolour hues of saffron, white, and green. As you prepare to don these patriotic colours with pride, we've got you covered if you're still pondering over your Republic Day outfits. Drawing inspiration from Bollywood's leading ladies, renowned for their fashion prowess, let's infuse some glamour into your ensemble.

Janhvi Kapoor: Elegant Tricolour Kurta Look

Janhvi Kapoor, a true fashionista, consistently dazzles with her stunning looks. For an elegant, simple yet stylish Republic Day ensemble, take inspiration from Janhvi's kurta look. Adorn a white suit with a captivating tricolour lining, complemented by a light green dupatta. Accessorize with a quirky tote bag, statement earrings, and opt for minimal makeup and loose hair to complete this sophisticated look.

Sara Ali Khan: Effortless Kurta Glamour

If you desire to effortlessly rock a kurta style and transform it into a glamorous affair, Sara Ali Khan is your go-to inspiration. She showcased a stunning Republic Day look with an elegant white kurta featuring a split crew neckline and elbow-length sleeves. Paired with a matching white sharara pant and a tri-colour dupatta, this ensemble is perfect for the occasion. Finish the look with dewy makeup and loose hair to slay the Republic Day celebrations.

Madhuri Dixit: Six Yards of Grace

For those seeking a departure from kurtas, Madhuri Dixit, the epitome of elegance and the queen of saree fashion, provides awe-inspiring outfit inspiration. Drape yourself in a green silk saree with an orange border, embracing the timeless grace of six yards. Pair it with a matching blouse and stunning silver Indian jewelry to radiate splendor on Republic Day.

Alia Bhatt: Graceful Green Anarkali Kurta

Alia Bhatt, known for her impeccable fashion sense, presents a must-have Republic Day look in a green anarkali kurta paired with an exquisite embroidered blue dupatta. Balancing grace and glamour, Alia completes her look with minimal makeup, including pink eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, nude lipstick, and a bun hairstyle adorned with a headband. Don a pair of statement earrings to turn heads with this stunning ensemble.

Shraddha Kapoor: Royal Vibes in Orange Lehenga

Shraddha Kapoor, a perennial stunner in the fashion game, flaunts an orange lehenga choli with silver embroidery, exuding royal vibes. Styled with a ponytail and a choker necklace, complemented by nude eyeshadow, mascaraed lashes, glossy lipstick, contoured cheeks, and a glowing highlighter, Shraddha looks every bit an elegant princess ready to celebrate Republic Day with flair.