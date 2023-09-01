Review: 'Naa Nee Prema Katha'

Cast: Amudha Srinivas, Karunya Chowdary, Ramya Sri, Ajay Ghosh, Shafi, Fish Venkat, Annapurnamma, and others.



Screenplay, Direction: Amudha Srinivas

Camera: MS Kiran Kumar

Music: MLP Raja, Chinna

Editor: Nandamuri Hari

Producer: Potnaka Shravan Kumar

Rating: 2.75/5

Story

The story revolves around Nani (Amudha Srinivas), who works as a paperboy in a small village. Ajay Ghosh is the head of the village, and his daughter Nandini (Karunya) is a doctor in Hyderabad. She returns to the village to set up a hospital and serve the villagers. Nani falls in love with Nandini. Gun (Shafi) also loves Nandini, which creates a love triangle. However, when Nani saves Nandini from danger, Gun starts to protect him. But when Nani realizes that someone else loves Nandini, he decides to step back. Does he marry Nandini in the end or is there another twist in the tale? That forms the rest of the story.

Analysis

This is a rural love story that unfolds in the backdrop of a village. Amudha Srinivas and Karunya Chowdary deliver convincing performances with their strong acting skills. The film maintains a good pace and keeps the audience engaged. Shafi's character goes through a significant transformation, but the director has handled it well. Ajay Ghosh and others have done justice to their roles.

Overall, 'Naa Nee Prema Katha' is a heartwarming love story that manages to engage the audience, despite some minor flaws.

Technicalities

The technical aspects, including cinematography by MS Kiran Kumar, capture the rural atmosphere effectively. The songs by MLP Raja are catchy and blend well with the narrative. The climax twist is a highlight of the film. Editing could have been tighter in some places, and production values are decent.