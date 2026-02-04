Rhea Chakraborty set for acting comeback with Netflix’s Family Business

Mumbai: Actress Rhea Chakraborty is preparing to return to acting after several years away from the screen, with her new role in the upcoming Netflix series Family Business.

According to industry reports, the series was unveiled at Netflix’s Next On Netflix event in Mumbai, where Rhea appeared alongside cast members including Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma. The project marks her first acting role in about five years since her last film appearance.

Family Business is a corporate drama directed by Hansal Mehta and produced as part of Netflix India’s slate. The show centres on power struggles and succession battles within a prominent business family, with veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma in leading roles. Rhea’s involvement has generated significant buzz, with fans highlighting the emotional and symbolic nature of her return to acting after a prolonged hiatus.

Her last cinematic role was in Chehre (2021), and in recent years she has been seen hosting MTV Roadies and focusing on other creative ventures, including her podcast and fashion labels.