Richa Soni roped in as Reeta in &TV’s supernatural comedy 'Gharwali Pedwali'

Mumbai: Actress Richa Soni has joined the cast of &TV’s forthcoming supernatural comedy "Gharwali Pedwali".

She will be portraying the role of Reeta - a glamorous, outspoken, and fashion-loving woman with a heart full of positivity. As the modern and lively mother-in-law, Reeta’s presence on the show is expected to add a unique mix of humour, warmth, and drama to the story.

Spilling her excitement about the role, Richa said, “Reeta is such an exciting character to play because she is unlike anything I have done before.

She revealed that Reeta is a modern, stylish, and outspoken woman who is deeply loving and protective of her family."

Revealing what she likes the most about the character, Richa added, "What I adore about her is how she sees life with positivity and manages to influence everyone around her with her charm. She is not your typical strict mother-in-law; instead, she is supportive, fun-loving, and full of quirks. I personally connect with her protective nature like Reeta; I too stand by my people no matter what."

"Playing her feels refreshing and gives me a chance to explore my comic and glamorous side, which audiences have not seen much of," she added.

Disclosing what made her say yes to "Gharwali Pedwali", she revealed, “What drew me instantly towards Gharwali Pedwali was its concept. The title itself sparks curiosity, and once you dive into the story, it offers a beautiful mix of humor, supernatural elements, and family drama. Reeta’s character is written with so much depth and fun, it instantly felt like a role I wanted to embrace.”

"Gharwali Pedwali" is expected to premiere on &TV! soon, however, the release date of the show has not been unveiled till now.

Richa made her debut in "Shararat", and went on to be a part of shows such as "Bhagyavidhaata", "Nachle Ve With Saroj Khan - Season 2", "Badalte Rishton Ki Dastaan", "Jaat Ki Jugni", and "Siya Ke Ram".



