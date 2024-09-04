Live
Riddhima Calls Raha ‘Mini You’ in a Tribute on Rishi Kapoor’s Birthday
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni calls Raha a ‘mini you’ in an emotional tribute to her late father, Rishi Kapoor, on his birth anniversary.
On the occasion of her beloved father Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to social media to share a deeply emotional tribute. In her heartfelt post, Riddhima affectionately referred to her niece, Raha Kapoor, as a "mini you," drawing a touching comparison between the little girl and her late grandfather, Rishi Kapoor.
Riddhima's post featured a nostalgic photo of Rishi Kapoor, along with a heartfelt message that read, "How I wish you were here…" This tribute reflects the deep sense of loss felt by the Kapoor family and the profound impact that Rishi Kapoor had on his loved ones.
The comparison of Raha to Rishi Kapoor resonated with many fans and family members, who joined Riddhima in honoring the late actor's memory. Raha, the daughter of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, has been a source of joy and comfort for the family, and Riddhima's tribute underscores the enduring connection between the generations.
As the Kapoor family continues to celebrate Rishi Kapoor’s legacy, Riddhima’s heartfelt words offer a glimpse into their ongoing remembrance and love for the iconic actor. The tribute not only highlights the familial bonds but also serves as a reminder of the cherished memories that continue to live on through the younger generation.
Rishi Kapoor, known for his remarkable contributions to Indian cinema, is remembered fondly by his family and fans alike. Riddhima’s post is a beautiful testament to his lasting influence and the way his legacy continues to shape and inspire those who knew him.