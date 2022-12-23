RIP Kaikala Satyanarayana: Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja And A Few Other Tollywood Actors Mourn For His Sudden Demise…

Tollywood's veteran actor Kaikala Satyanarayana passed away this morning at 4 AM. He breathed his last at the age of 87 due to age-related health issues. His sudden demise made many of the Tollywood actors like Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Ram Charan and a few others to mourn. They all shared pics of this great actor and dropped their condolence messages on social media. Especially megastar reminisced visiting Satyanarayana garu's house on the occasion of his 87th birthday. The videos and pics went viral on social media too. He also penned a long note and turned emotional.



Chiranjeevi

Rest in peace Navarasa Natana Sarvabhouma Sri Kaikala Satyanarayana garu 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SBhoGATr0y — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 23, 2022

His note reads, "తెలుగు సినీ కళామతల్లి ముద్దుబిడ్డ, నవరస నటనా సార్వభౌముడు శ్రీ కైకాల సత్యన్నారాయణ గారు మృతి చెందడం నన్ను కలచివేస్తోంది. శ్రీ కైకాల సత్యన్నారాయణ గారు తెలుగు సినీ రంగానికే కాదు.. భారత సినీ రంగానికి గర్వకారణమైన అత్యంత ప్రతిభావంతుడైన నటులు. శ్రీ సత్యన్నారాయణ గారు పోషించినటువంటి వైవిధ్యమైన పాత్రలు బహుశా భారతదేశంలో వేరొక నటుడు పోషించి ఉండరు.

శ్రీ కైకాల సత్యన్నారాయణ గారితో కలిసి నేను ఎన్నో చిత్రాల్లో నటించాను. ఆ సందర్భంగా ఆయన నటనా వైదుష్యాన్ని, వ్యక్తిత్వాన్ని దగ్గర నుండి పరిశీలించే అవకాశం నాకు కలిగింది. గొప్ప స్పాంటేనియిటీ ఉన్న అరుదైన నటులు ఆయన. డైలాగ్ డెలివరీలో ఆయనది ప్రత్యేక పంథా. స్వచ్ఛమైన స్పటికం లాంటి మనిషి, నిష్కల్మషమైన మనసున్న మనిషి. ఎటువంటి అరమరికలు లేకుండా ఉన్నది ఉన్నట్లు మాట్లాడే స్వభావం కలవారు. నన్ను 'తమ్ముడూ' అంటూ తోడబుట్టినవాడిలా ఆదరించారు. మా మధ్య అనుబంధం, ఆత్మీయత అంతకంతకూ బలపడుతూ వచ్చాయి. ఆయనతో నాకు ఎన్నో మధురమైన జ్ఞాపకాలు ఉన్నాయి. ఆనందకరమైన సంఘటనలు ఎన్నో ఉన్నాయి. నటన, రుచికరమైన భోజనం రెండూ శ్రీ కైకాల సత్యన్నారాయణ గారికి ప్రాణం. నా శ్రీమతి సురేఖ చేతివంటను ఎంతో ఇష్టపడేవారు. క్రిందటేడాది, ఈ యేడాది ఆయన జన్మదినం సందర్భంగా ఆయన స్వగృహానికి వెళ్లి శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలియజేయడం నాకు మిగిలిన సంతృప్తి. ఆ సందర్భంగా సత్యన్నారాయణ గారు సురేఖతో "అమ్మా ఉప్పు చేప వండి పంపించు" అని అన్నప్పుడు "మీరు త్వరగా కోలుకోండి.. ఉప్పు చేపతో మంచి భోజనం చేద్దాం" అని అన్నాము. ఆ క్షణాన ఆయన చిన్న పిల్లాడిలా ఎంతో సంతోషపడిపోయారు. శ్రీ కైకాల సత్యన్నారాయణ గారు గొప్ప సినీ సంపదను అందరికీ అందించి వెళ్లిపోయారు. ఆయనకు ఆత్మకు శాంతి కలగాలని భగవంతుణ్ణి కోరుకుంటూ.. ఆయన కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని, సంతాపాన్ని తెలియజేస్తున్నాను.

కె. చిరంజీవి".

Homable Films

We lost our dear #KaikalaSatyanarayana Gaaru today with whom Hombale had a long time association. He's one of the biggest stalwart in film industry. His demise has left a void which will be hard to fulfil. 'RIP Navarasa Natanaa Sarvabhouma'. May god give strength to the family. — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) December 23, 2022

Vyjayanthi Movies

Golden Era of Telugu Cinema has lost another Legend! 💔 Deeply saddened by the news of the demise of #KaikalaSatyanarayana garu. Extending our heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/BUGekaPsiR — Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) December 23, 2022

Gopichand

Deeply saddened by the demise of legendary actor Kaikala Satyanarayana garu. He will continue to live on through his work. My deepest condolences to his family.#RIPKaikalaSatyanaryanaGaru — Gopichand (@YoursGopichand) December 23, 2022

Adivi Sesh

Woke up to the news of Satyanarayana garu. Feels like I have lost a bit of my childhood. Was A Great actor and Good man. Om Shanti 🙏🏼 — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) December 23, 2022

Suresh Productions

Saddened at the passing of legendary actor #KaikalaSatyanarayana garu. His contribution to cinema will be remembered forever. May his soul rest in peace. #RIPKaikalaSatyanarayanaGaru pic.twitter.com/q1mgK0Zjkl — Suresh Productions (@SureshProdns) December 23, 2022

GA2 Pictures

Extremely saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Legendary Actor #KaikalaSatyanarayana garu. Extending our deepest condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/Bd283t33vI — GA2 Pictures (@GA2Official) December 23, 2022

Director Bobby

Shocked and Saddened on hearing the Passing away of Legendary actor #KaikalaSatyanarayana garu 🙏 May his soul rest in peace, My deepest condolences to his family members. — Bobby (@dirbobby) December 23, 2022

Ravi Teja

Grief-stricken by the demise of the legendary actor Kaikala Satyanarayana garu. He is One of the finest actors Indian cinema has ever seen. My sincere condolences to his family & dear ones. Om Shanti 🙏 — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) December 23, 2022

Sri Venkateshwara Creations

Saddened by the passing away of legendary actor Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu. His contribution to Telugu Cinema will always be celebrated, championed and cherished... We wish his family and friends strength in these difficult times. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/q2fAZHz8FY — Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) December 23, 2022

They shared a throwback pic of the iconic actor and wrote, "Saddened by the passing away of legendary actor Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu. His contribution to Telugu Cinema will always be celebrated, championed and cherished... We wish his family and friends strength in these difficult times. May his soul rest in peace."

Ram Charan Tej

Deeply saddened to hear the demise of Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu.. His contribution to our film industry will be remembered forever !! May his soul rest in peace🙏 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 23, 2022

RIP Kaikala Satyanarayana…