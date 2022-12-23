RIP Kaikala Satyanarayana: Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja And A Few Other Tollywood Actors Mourn For His Sudden Demise…
- Chiranjeevi penned an emotional note reminiscing Kaikala Satyanarayana!
- Even Ravi Teja, Gopichand and a few actors dropped condolence messages on social media!
Tollywood's veteran actor Kaikala Satyanarayana passed away this morning at 4 AM. He breathed his last at the age of 87 due to age-related health issues. His sudden demise made many of the Tollywood actors like Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Ram Charan and a few others to mourn. They all shared pics of this great actor and dropped their condolence messages on social media. Especially megastar reminisced visiting Satyanarayana garu's house on the occasion of his 87th birthday. The videos and pics went viral on social media too. He also penned a long note and turned emotional.
Chiranjeevi
His note reads, "తెలుగు సినీ కళామతల్లి ముద్దుబిడ్డ, నవరస నటనా సార్వభౌముడు శ్రీ కైకాల సత్యన్నారాయణ గారు మృతి చెందడం నన్ను కలచివేస్తోంది. శ్రీ కైకాల సత్యన్నారాయణ గారు తెలుగు సినీ రంగానికే కాదు.. భారత సినీ రంగానికి గర్వకారణమైన అత్యంత ప్రతిభావంతుడైన నటులు. శ్రీ సత్యన్నారాయణ గారు పోషించినటువంటి వైవిధ్యమైన పాత్రలు బహుశా భారతదేశంలో వేరొక నటుడు పోషించి ఉండరు.
శ్రీ కైకాల సత్యన్నారాయణ గారితో కలిసి నేను ఎన్నో చిత్రాల్లో నటించాను. ఆ సందర్భంగా ఆయన నటనా వైదుష్యాన్ని, వ్యక్తిత్వాన్ని దగ్గర నుండి పరిశీలించే అవకాశం నాకు కలిగింది. గొప్ప స్పాంటేనియిటీ ఉన్న అరుదైన నటులు ఆయన. డైలాగ్ డెలివరీలో ఆయనది ప్రత్యేక పంథా. స్వచ్ఛమైన స్పటికం లాంటి మనిషి, నిష్కల్మషమైన మనసున్న మనిషి. ఎటువంటి అరమరికలు లేకుండా ఉన్నది ఉన్నట్లు మాట్లాడే స్వభావం కలవారు. నన్ను 'తమ్ముడూ' అంటూ తోడబుట్టినవాడిలా ఆదరించారు. మా మధ్య అనుబంధం, ఆత్మీయత అంతకంతకూ బలపడుతూ వచ్చాయి. ఆయనతో నాకు ఎన్నో మధురమైన జ్ఞాపకాలు ఉన్నాయి. ఆనందకరమైన సంఘటనలు ఎన్నో ఉన్నాయి. నటన, రుచికరమైన భోజనం రెండూ శ్రీ కైకాల సత్యన్నారాయణ గారికి ప్రాణం. నా శ్రీమతి సురేఖ చేతివంటను ఎంతో ఇష్టపడేవారు. క్రిందటేడాది, ఈ యేడాది ఆయన జన్మదినం సందర్భంగా ఆయన స్వగృహానికి వెళ్లి శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలియజేయడం నాకు మిగిలిన సంతృప్తి. ఆ సందర్భంగా సత్యన్నారాయణ గారు సురేఖతో "అమ్మా ఉప్పు చేప వండి పంపించు" అని అన్నప్పుడు "మీరు త్వరగా కోలుకోండి.. ఉప్పు చేపతో మంచి భోజనం చేద్దాం" అని అన్నాము. ఆ క్షణాన ఆయన చిన్న పిల్లాడిలా ఎంతో సంతోషపడిపోయారు. శ్రీ కైకాల సత్యన్నారాయణ గారు గొప్ప సినీ సంపదను అందరికీ అందించి వెళ్లిపోయారు. ఆయనకు ఆత్మకు శాంతి కలగాలని భగవంతుణ్ణి కోరుకుంటూ.. ఆయన కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని, సంతాపాన్ని తెలియజేస్తున్నాను.
కె. చిరంజీవి".
Homable Films
Vyjayanthi Movies
Gopichand
Adivi Sesh
Suresh Productions
GA2 Pictures
Director Bobby
Ravi Teja
Sri Venkateshwara Creations
They shared a throwback pic of the iconic actor and wrote, "Saddened by the passing away of legendary actor Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu. His contribution to Telugu Cinema will always be celebrated, championed and cherished... We wish his family and friends strength in these difficult times. May his soul rest in peace."
Ram Charan Tej
RIP Kaikala Satyanarayana…