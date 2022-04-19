RIP Narayan Das Narang: Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Shivakarthikeyan And Few Others Mourn For His Demise…

Popular Tollywood producer and the president of Telugu Film Chamber Narayan Das Narang passed away today morning at Star hospital. According to the sources, he was suffering from health issues from past few months. His funeral will take place today in Hyderabad. Tollywood's ace actors like Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Mahesh Babu and a few others mourned for his demise and dropped their condolences messages on social media.



Narayan Das is survived by his son Sunil Narang who is also a leading film producer and exhibitor. Narayan Das Narang began his career in the 1980s and financed almost 650 movies in his career of 4 decades. He is also the owner of Asian Cinemas which is one of the most popular multiplex chains in the country! Through his SVCLLP Production House, Narang Das produced many movies and recently he also bankrolled Naga Chaitanya's Love Story and Naga Shourya's Lakshya movies. He is also the producer of Nagarjuna's 'The Ghost' and Shekar Kammula's D 46 movies.

Chiranjeevi

He shared the image of the producer and wrote, "ప్రదర్శనారంగంలో నిష్ణాతుడు, మాట మీద నిలబడే నిఖార్సైన మనిషి,నిబద్ధత కలిగిన వ్యక్తి,అపార అనుభవజ్ఞుడు,సినీరంగంలో ఒక మహారథి, ఫిలిం ఛాంబర్ అఫ్ కామర్స్ అధ్యక్షులు శ్రీ నారాయణదాస్ నారంగ్ గారికి శ్రద్ధాంజలి".

Mahesh Babu

Shocked and saddened by the demise of #NarayanDasNarang garu. A prolific figure in our film industry.. his absence will be deeply felt. A privilege to have known and worked with him. pic.twitter.com/SLe1OCCOeZ — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 19, 2022

Sivakarthikeyan

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of our beloved producer Shri #Narayandasnarang sir. My condolences to @asiansuniel sir and his family members,May his soul Rest In Peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/64DDmkU0so — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) April 19, 2022

Vyjayanthi Movies

Deeply saddened at the passing of our first Financier, legendary Distributor, Producer, and a well wisher #NarayanDasNarang garu. Your contribution to cinema will always be remembered. Strength to the family and loved ones. — Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) April 19, 2022

Meher Ramesh

RIP #NarayandasNarang garu🙏🏻 Asian group's chairman, Global Cinemas chairman, President of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, and producer, has also worked as a distributor for several films. pic.twitter.com/xkqlOM4PF4 — Meher Ramesh 🇮🇳 (@MeherRamesh) April 19, 2022

Sushant

May you rest peacefully Sir 🙏🙏 Your contribution to cinema will always be remembered.. Strength to the family and loved ones🙏 Shri #NarayanDasNarang garu pic.twitter.com/EazTuawkfk — Sushanth A (@iamSushanthA) April 19, 2022

Allari Naresh

Saddened to hear about the demise of #NarayanDasNarang garu, his vision and contribution to the film industry was immense. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏 — Allari Naresh (@allarinaresh) April 19, 2022

Ravi Teja

Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of shri. #NarayanDasNarang Ji. He was truly a warm and affable personality who made a noteworthy contribution to telugu cinema with his extreme efforts . My deepest condolences to the entire family . Rest in peace sir !! — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) April 19, 2022

Sri Venkateswara Creations

Our deepest condolences to the family of Sri Suniel Narang garu and Bharat Narang garu. May God give strength to them in this time of grief. Rest in peace Narayan Das Narang garu. — Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) April 19, 2022

RIP Narayan Das garu…