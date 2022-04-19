RIP Narayan Das Narang: Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Shivakarthikeyan And Few Others Mourn For His Demise…
- Popular producer of the South Indian film industry Narayan Das passed away this morning!
- Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Allari Naresh and a few other actors mourned for this ace producer’s sudden demise!
Popular Tollywood producer and the president of Telugu Film Chamber Narayan Das Narang passed away today morning at Star hospital. According to the sources, he was suffering from health issues from past few months. His funeral will take place today in Hyderabad. Tollywood's ace actors like Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Mahesh Babu and a few others mourned for his demise and dropped their condolences messages on social media.
Narayan Das is survived by his son Sunil Narang who is also a leading film producer and exhibitor. Narayan Das Narang began his career in the 1980s and financed almost 650 movies in his career of 4 decades. He is also the owner of Asian Cinemas which is one of the most popular multiplex chains in the country! Through his SVCLLP Production House, Narang Das produced many movies and recently he also bankrolled Naga Chaitanya's Love Story and Naga Shourya's Lakshya movies. He is also the producer of Nagarjuna's 'The Ghost' and Shekar Kammula's D 46 movies.
Chiranjeevi
He shared the image of the producer and wrote, "ప్రదర్శనారంగంలో నిష్ణాతుడు, మాట మీద నిలబడే నిఖార్సైన మనిషి,నిబద్ధత కలిగిన వ్యక్తి,అపార అనుభవజ్ఞుడు,సినీరంగంలో ఒక మహారథి, ఫిలిం ఛాంబర్ అఫ్ కామర్స్ అధ్యక్షులు శ్రీ నారాయణదాస్ నారంగ్ గారికి శ్రద్ధాంజలి".
Mahesh Babu
He also wrote, "Shocked and saddened by the demise of #NarayanDasNarang garu. A prolific figure in our film industry.. his absence will be deeply felt. A privilege to have known and worked with him. His vision and passion for cinema is an inspiration for many of us. Strength and condolences to his family and loved ones".
Sivakarthikeyan
Vyjayanthi Movies
Meher Ramesh
He wrote, "RIP #NarayandasNarang garu Asian group's chairman, Global Cinemas chairman, President of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, and producer, has also worked as a distributor for several films."
Sushant
Allari Naresh
This post reads, "Saddened to hear about the demise of #NarayanDasNarang garu, his vision and contribution to the film industry was immense. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace."
Ravi Teja
This post reads, "Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of shri. #NarayanDasNarang Ji. He was truly a warm and affable personality who made a noteworthy contribution to telugu cinema with his extreme efforts. My deepest condolences to the entire family . Rest in peace sir!!!"
Sri Venkateswara Creations
RIP Narayan Das garu…