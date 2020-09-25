X
RIP SP Balasubrahmanyam: Celebrities Mourn For The Loss Of This Legendary Singer And Pay Tributes Through Social Media

SP Balasubrahmanyam
SP Balasubrahmanyam

Highlights

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam garu passed at 1:04 PM in MGM healthcare hospital

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam garu passed at 1:04 PM in MGM healthcare hospital. This ace singer suffered from respiratory and cardiac arrest and left to the heavenly abode.

He joined MGM hospital, Chennai on 5th August after testing positive for Covid-19. Although he recovered from this deadly pandemic in the first week of September, his health suddenly got deteriorated yesterday night. SP Balasubrahmanyam's son SP was active on social media and often shared the health updates of his father. He also hoped that he will come back soon from the hospital. But his sudden demise gave a huge shock to the Indian film industry.

Film industry celebrities are deeply in shock after knowing about this sad news and thus they poured their condolences on social media and also shared their memories with this ace singer.

From Kamal Hassan to Chiranjeevi and Akshay Kumar to Puneet Rajkumar, most of the film stars are still in shock and also paid their tributes through Twitter and Instagram pages…

Kamal Hassan


Chiranjeevi


Mohan Babu




Vijay Sethupathi



Mammootty


Pawan Kalyan


Vijay Antony


Madhuri Dixit


Rashmika Mandanna


Samantha


Actor Karthi


Pradeep Machiraju


Madhavan


Tamannah Bhatia



Vijayashanti


Farhan Akhtar



Anushka Shetty



Taran Adarsh



Nani

💔

Akshay Kumar



Venkatesh Daggubati



Nikhil Siddhartha



Mahesh Babu



Arya



Radhika Sarath Kumar



Junior NTR



Vikram Prabhu



Vishal



Director Surender Reddy



Actor Srikanth



Gopichand



Sandeep Kishan



Puneet Rajkumar



Aditi Rao Hydari



Anil Kapoor



Shruti Hassan


Khushbu Sundar


Priyamani


With the sudden demise of SP Balasubrahmanyam garu, the film industry lost a legendary artist but he will always be alive with his wonderful crooning's.

RIP SPB garu…

