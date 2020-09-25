RIP SP Balasubrahmanyam: Celebrities Mourn For The Loss Of This Legendary Singer And Pay Tributes Through Social Media
Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam garu passed at 1:04 PM in MGM healthcare hospital
Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam garu passed at 1:04 PM in MGM healthcare hospital. This ace singer suffered from respiratory and cardiac arrest and left to the heavenly abode.
He joined MGM hospital, Chennai on 5th August after testing positive for Covid-19. Although he recovered from this deadly pandemic in the first week of September, his health suddenly got deteriorated yesterday night. SP Balasubrahmanyam's son SP was active on social media and often shared the health updates of his father. He also hoped that he will come back soon from the hospital. But his sudden demise gave a huge shock to the Indian film industry.
Film industry celebrities are deeply in shock after knowing about this sad news and thus they poured their condolences on social media and also shared their memories with this ace singer.
From Kamal Hassan to Chiranjeevi and Akshay Kumar to Puneet Rajkumar, most of the film stars are still in shock and also paid their tributes through Twitter and Instagram pages…
Kamal Hassan
Chiranjeevi
Mohan Babu
Vijay Sethupathi
Mammootty
Pawan Kalyan
Vijay Antony
Madhuri Dixit
Rashmika Mandanna
Samantha
Actor Karthi
Pradeep Machiraju
Madhavan
Tamannah Bhatia
Vijayashanti
Farhan Akhtar
Anushka Shetty
Taran Adarsh
Nani
Akshay Kumar
Venkatesh Daggubati
Nikhil Siddhartha
Mahesh Babu
Arya
Radhika Sarath Kumar
Junior NTR
Vikram Prabhu
Vishal
Director Surender Reddy
Actor Srikanth
Gopichand
Sandeep Kishan
Puneet Rajkumar
Aditi Rao Hydari
Anil Kapoor
Shruti Hassan
Khushbu Sundar
Priyamani
With the sudden demise of SP Balasubrahmanyam garu, the film industry lost a legendary artist but he will always be alive with his wonderful crooning's.
RIP SPB garu…