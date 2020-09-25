RIP SP Balasubrahmanyam: Celebrities Mourn For The Loss Of This Legendary Singer And Pay Tributes Through Social Media

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam garu passed at 1:04 PM in MGM healthcare hospital. This ace singer suffered from respiratory and cardiac arrest and left to the heavenly abode.

He joined MGM hospital, Chennai on 5th August after testing positive for Covid-19. Although he recovered from this deadly pandemic in the first week of September, his health suddenly got deteriorated yesterday night. SP Balasubrahmanyam's son SP was active on social media and often shared the health updates of his father. He also hoped that he will come back soon from the hospital. But his sudden demise gave a huge shock to the Indian film industry.



Film industry celebrities are deeply in shock after knowing about this sad news and thus they poured their condolences on social media and also shared their memories with this ace singer.



From Kamal Hassan to Chiranjeevi and Akshay Kumar to Puneet Rajkumar, most of the film stars are still in shock and also paid their tributes through Twitter and Instagram pages…



Kamal Hassan

Chiranjeevi

Mohan Babu

S. P. Balasubramanyam is my dearest friend. We used to stay together in Sri Kalahasthi in our childhood. As time passed by, both of us entered the film industry, he as a singer and every major event at Vidyanikethan, he was the chief guest. pic.twitter.com/tul4wmkY8A — Mohan Babu M (@themohanbabu) September 25, 2020







I am deeply saddened and devasted by the death of my good friend. During the times when I worked as an Assistant Director in Chennai, I had borrowed 100 rupees from him. Till recent times, Balu used to remind me of the debt and used to make fun of me for interest to pay. pic.twitter.com/IzHNMpMR7E — Mohan Babu M (@themohanbabu) September 25, 2020



Vijay Sethupathi







Mammootty

"Sangeetha swarangal ezhae kanakkaa

Innum irukkaa"

SPB - The True Legend. RIP#SPBalasubrahmanyam pic.twitter.com/PDVawVy5QJ — Mammootty (@mammukka) September 25, 2020



Pawan Kalyan

JanaSenaParty Chief PawanKalyan paid his deep Condolences to Legendary Singer Sri S.P.Balasubrahmanyam garu #RIPSPB pic.twitter.com/gwDng37lBl — BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) September 25, 2020



Vijay Antony

Madhuri Dixit

End of an era... Your voice will always remain in our hearts #SPBalasubraniam ji. The way you weaved magic with your music is umatched. Rest in peace & my heartfelt condolences to the family in grief 🙏 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) September 25, 2020



Rashmika Mandanna

Samantha

Actor Karthi

Pradeep Machiraju

Madhavan

RIP... the heavens are lucky SPB sir. pic.twitter.com/cHGMVnWMGN — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) September 25, 2020



Tamannah Bhatia







Unable to fathom the news of the unfortunate demise of SP Balasubrahmanyam garu. Your divine music will remain unparalleled. Your legacy will live on forever. Heartfelt condolences to the family🙏🏻 #RIPSPB — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) September 25, 2020



Vijayashanti

Farhan Akhtar

RIP #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir. Thank you for the years of creating magic with your memorable singing. Deepest condolences to the family. 🙏🏽 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 25, 2020







Anushka Shetty





Taran Adarsh





Nani





Akshay Kumar

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Balasubrahmanyam ji.Just a few months back I'd interacted with him during a virtual concert in this lockdown..he seemed hale,hearty & his usual legendary self...life is truly unpredictable. My thoughts & prayers with his family🙏🏻#RIPSPB pic.twitter.com/NytdM7YhBL — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2020







Venkatesh Daggubati

Extremely sad to hear the news of SP Balasubramaniam Garu's passing. We have lost a legend today. I've had the privilege to work with him in some of my best movies like Prema and Pavitra Bandham. Your legacy will live on Sir!

My heartfelt condolences to the family. RIP🙏 #RIPSPB pic.twitter.com/NjjcdSg2l1 — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) September 25, 2020







Nikhil Siddhartha

The Legend #SPBalasubramaniam Sir Will Always Live on with us through his EverGreen Songs.

Rest In Peace Sir 🙏🏼 #RIPSPB pic.twitter.com/tFlJFII36R — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) September 25, 2020







Mahesh Babu

Unable to process the fact that #SPBalasubramaniam garu is no more. Nothing will ever come close to that soulful voice of his. Rest in peace sir. Your legacy will live on. Heartfelt condolences and strength to the family 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 25, 2020







Arya

Heartbroken .. you will be missed sir .. thank you for all the music and memories #SPBalasubrahmanyam #RIPSPB — Arya (@arya_offl) September 25, 2020







Radhika Sarath Kumar





Junior NTR

తెలుగు వారి ఆరాధ్య స్వరం మూగబోయింది. భారతీయ సంగీతం తన ముద్దు బిడ్డను కోల్పోయింది. ఐదు దశాబ్దాలకు పైగా,16 భాషల్లో 40 వేలకు పైగా పాటలకు జీవం పోసిన గాన గాంధర్వ , పద్మ భూషణ్ ఎస్పీ బాలసుబ్రహ్మణ్యం గారు ఇక లేరు అనే వార్త తీవ్రం గా కలచివేసింది. ఈ భువి లో సంగీతం ఉన్నంత కాలం మీరు అమరులే pic.twitter.com/HGbIfa0yyH — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) September 25, 2020







Vikram Prabhu

I am what I am because of the countless hit songs you have blessed your voice with, will miss talking to you anna. God bless your soul- Prabhu Ganesan 🙏



Remembering all the sweet memories I shared with you uncle. You always had the sweetest things to say🥺

Legend #Ripspb sir 🙏 pic.twitter.com/srLDOSnUBG — Vikram Prabhu (@iamVikramPrabhu) September 25, 2020







Vishal

Feeling sad that legend #SPBalasubramaniam is no more. Ending his ERA of the voice of melody but his songs will always be with us strong and heart touching forever.



I will always miss you RIP#RIPSPB — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) September 25, 2020







Director Surender Reddy

It's really hard to believe that you are no more with us #SPBalasubramanyam Garu. My deepest condolences to the family and fans.#RIPSPB pic.twitter.com/z53RW5k8hG — SurenderReddy (@DirSurender) September 25, 2020







Actor Srikanth

Saddened to hear that our ever Legendary SPB garu is no more. My deepest condolences to his entire family. #ripspb garu🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Eay2ydI2Fj — SRIKANTH MEKA (@actorsrikanth) September 25, 2020







Gopichand

#RIPSPB legend 💔. his legacy will remain for ages. His songs will never be muted ever ..as huge fan of his songs ..no words to say 🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Q3PkKgXFIT — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) September 25, 2020







Sandeep Kishan

Rest In Peace Sir ❤️

You will be missed forever ❤️#RipSPB pic.twitter.com/xkLpubclu1 — Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) September 25, 2020







Puneet Rajkumar

Deeply saddened to know that Dr.SPB is no more.

His melodious voice will always be remembered.

RIP🙏#RIPSPB #SPBalasubramaniam — Puneeth Rajkumar (@PuneethRajkumar) September 25, 2020







Aditi Rao Hydari

Rest in peace sir. You will forever be the voice of eternal love... My condolences and prayers to the family and fans... 🙏🏻#RIPSPB #SPBalasubramaniam — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) September 25, 2020







Anil Kapoor

Great human being and an incredible singer...lucky to have had him dub for me...give his voice to my performances in my first Telugu and Kannada film...SP Balasubrahmanyam will be missed truly...my heartfelt condolences & prayers to the family... pic.twitter.com/bdQWiuXlQD — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 25, 2020







Shruti Hassan

Deeply saddened by the loss of #SPBalasubramaniam sir.. thankyou for your artistry and your kind words.may the halls of heaven be filled with your resplendent voice. You were family and the loss is heartbreaking — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) September 25, 2020



Khushbu Sundar



My God.. what will we do without you??? pic.twitter.com/EF9drkUp3a — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) September 25, 2020



Priyamani



Heartbroken💔💔💔 #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir...thank you for all the wonderful songs you sang and made us love you even more💔 you will forever live on💔😭 #RIP — Priyamani Raj (@priyamani6) September 25, 2020



With the sudden demise of SP Balasubrahmanyam garu, the film industry lost a legendary artist but he will always be alive with his wonderful crooning's.



RIP SPB garu…