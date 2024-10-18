Rishab Shetty May Star as Hanuman in Prasanth Varma’s Jai Hanuman

Following the monumental success of Hanuman, director Prasanth Varma is set to take audiences on another epic journey with the announcement of the sequel titled Jai Hanuman. The highly anticipated film is in search of a star to play the lead role, and current speculation suggests that Rishab Shetty, known for his stellar performance in Kantara, has been approached to portray the revered character of Lord Hanuman.

Prasanth Varma has consistently expressed the importance of casting a prominent star for the titular role, citing it as a key factor in the film's development. The delay in production has been attributed to the search for the right lead, but with Rishab Shetty now in the mix, the project could soon move forward. If Shetty accepts the role, filming for Jai Hanuman is expected to commence promptly.

Teja Sajja will reprise his role from the first film, and the project will be produced by Niranjan Reddy under the banner of Primeshow Entertainments. Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty is currently busy with the sequel to Kantara, set to release next year, under the production of Hombale Films.

As the buzz surrounding Jai Hanuman grows, fans of both Prasanth Varma and Rishab Shetty are eager to see how this mythological drama unfolds on the big screen.