Rishab Shetty teams up with Sithara Entertainments for an 18th century action epic

Sithara Entertainments, known for delivering some of Indian cinema’s biggest blockbusters, has unveiled its next grand venture—an ambitious historical action drama featuring Kannada star Rishab Shetty in the lead. The project, which is being mounted on a massive scale, marks a powerful collaboration between Shetty and director Ashwin Gangaraju.

Set in the politically volatile Bengal province of 18th century Bharat, the film narrates the rise of a rebel during a time of great turmoil. Rishab Shetty, fresh off the success of Kantara and currently working on its sequel, is set to headline this intense fictional narrative, promising audiences a compelling performance in a role unlike any he’s done before.

The film will be simultaneously shot in Telugu and Kannada, and released in five languages — Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam — making it a true Pan-India spectacle.

Ashwin Gangaraju, acclaimed for his gripping storytelling style, will helm this epic tale, promising to bring to life a visually grand and emotionally stirring saga. The project is being produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with Srikara Studios presenting the film.

Titled as Production No.36, the announcement has already created a wave of excitement among fans and industry watchers. With a unique setting, a powerful story, and a dynamic team, this film is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Indian releases in the coming years. Stay tuned for more thrilling updates.