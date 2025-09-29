Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’ sequel pre-release

Rishab Shetty, who rose to national fame with ‘Kantara’, is coming up with its highly anticipated sequel, ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’, which he has both directed and starred in under the Hombale Films banner. The film is slated for release on October 2nd. A grand pre-release event was held today, with Young Tiger NTR attending as the chief guest. The event saw a massive turnout, making it a resounding success.

Rishab Shetty appeared visibly moved by the overwhelming crowd. “This feels like home,” he said. “It’s heartwarming to see such a huge turnout. Telugu audiences have always supported good cinema, and I hope to receive the same kind of love for ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’. My heartfelt thanks to NTR for making this event even more special.”

Despite recovering from a recent injury, NTR made it to the event and expressed his gratitude to fans, well-wishers, and the media.

“I must have been about three or four years old when my grandmother first told me stories back in our home in Kundapura,” he shared. “I used to wonder whether they were true or just myths, but I loved them deeply. Whenever she narrated them, I felt a sense of wonder. I’d think, ‘What is this Guliga play? Who are these Panjurlis? I have to see them at least once in my life.’ That fascination stayed with me since childhood.”

“I never imagined that someone would take those very stories and bring them to life on the big screen. That someone is Rishab Shetty. He is a very rare breed of director and actor. I’ve always wondered whether the director in him dominates or the actor. But he dominated everyone involved in all 24 crafts of filmmaking. If it weren’t for Rishab, no one else could have made this film on such a grand scale.

When I saw those tales which I heard during childhood unfold in ‘Kantara’, I was speechless. If it had such a profound effect on me, someone who grew up with these stories—imagine its impact on someone experiencing them for the first time. That’s the power of ‘Kantara’.”

He also recalled a deeply personal gesture from Rishab. “It was my mother’s long-standing wish to visit the Udupi Krishna Temple. Rishab and his wife, Pragathi, fulfilled that wish. They took care of everything like family—arranging the darshan, guiding us, and ensuring we were comfortable. It meant a lot to us.”

Speaking about his visit to the set of ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’, NTR said, “I got to witness firsthand the sheer effort Rishab is putting into this film. Making a movie of this scale is no easy feat. They even constructed a road to a temple near their village. Producers Vijay and Chaluve are good friends of mine, and I genuinely hope this film becomes a massive blockbuster in Indian cinema.”

The makers have also announced that ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ will have advance premiere screenings a day before its official theatrical release.