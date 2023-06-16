Rowdy boy Vijay Deverakonda to turn as ‘Family Star!’

Rowdy Boy Vijay Deverakonda has once again joined hands with his “Geetha Govindam” director Parasuram. The actor-director’s new project had its formal launch recently. Ravishing beauty Mrunal Thakur is playing the female lead.

As per the latest grapevine, the flick will be titled “Family Star.” “Geetha Govindam” struck a chord with one and all, and especially the film found immense love among the family audience. Going by this buzz, the makers seem to be targeting the family audiences once again.

The word is that the team is planning to wrap up the entire shoot in a single schedule. Bankrolled by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, this marks the 13th project for Vijay Deverakonda.