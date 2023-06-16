Live
- Finance Ministry officials meet Moody's executives, apprise them of economic measures
- Sunny Leone to appear on 'Bigg Boss OTT' season 2
- Schools play a vital role in building an eco-friendly outlook
- Complaint filed against Maharashtra woman for offensive tweet against Mamata
- Psychodermatology- Holistic skincare
- BJP leader demands Hyderabad as 2nd capital of India
- Prabhas mania overwhelms fans as ‘Adipurush releases
- Hyderabad youth won title of "Mr Most Charming Teen"
- SCR to run six special trains for Ashada Ekadashi celebrations
- Paddy procurement: Government credits Rs 3000 crores into farmers accounts
Rowdy boy Vijay Deverakonda to turn as ‘Family Star!’
Highlights
Rowdy Boy Vijay Deverakonda has once again joined hands with his “Geetha Govindam” director Parasuram.
Rowdy Boy Vijay Deverakonda has once again joined hands with his “Geetha Govindam” director Parasuram. The actor-director’s new project had its formal launch recently. Ravishing beauty Mrunal Thakur is playing the female lead.
As per the latest grapevine, the flick will be titled “Family Star.” “Geetha Govindam” struck a chord with one and all, and especially the film found immense love among the family audience. Going by this buzz, the makers seem to be targeting the family audiences once again.
The word is that the team is planning to wrap up the entire shoot in a single schedule. Bankrolled by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, this marks the 13th project for Vijay Deverakonda.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS